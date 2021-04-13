Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) versus Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Pacific Drilling alerts:

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92%

This table compares Pacific Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.82 $122.12 million $3.41 6.48

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Drilling and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 38.19%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Pacific Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Pacific Drilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Drilling

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.