Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $25.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.60 million and the lowest is $25.00 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $111.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $111.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $121.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HBIO. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

HBIO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 246,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,626. The firm has a market cap of $262.85 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.14.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.