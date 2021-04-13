Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) recently:

4/9/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/8/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/1/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/31/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/10/2021 – Harvard Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00.

HBIO opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get Harvard Bioscience Inc alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 136,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.