Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $33,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after buying an additional 82,097 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $30.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

