Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

