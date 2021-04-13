Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$46.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

