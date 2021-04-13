Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,042 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,042 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.18. 58,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.