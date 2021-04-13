Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 40 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 66 ($0.86).

Hammerson stock opened at GBX 36.29 ($0.47) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.47. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

