Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

GBAB stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

