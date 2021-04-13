Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,337 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,337 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,725,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,388 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $20,394,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

