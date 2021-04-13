Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,276 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 116.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

