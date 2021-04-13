Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $263.25 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.19.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.