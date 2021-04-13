Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $511,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,979 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 88,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

