Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $547,000 Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

