Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,305 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.