Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $13.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

