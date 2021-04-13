Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $814,340.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00.

Steven K. Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $38.57. 545,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 119,698 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,048,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

