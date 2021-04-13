Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $95.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

