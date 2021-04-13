Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

