Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,470,000 after buying an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,219,000 after buying an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $148.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.05.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

