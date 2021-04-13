Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

NYSE LVS opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.