Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $175,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,189,345 shares of company stock valued at $86,882,158 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.51.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

