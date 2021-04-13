Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 9,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

