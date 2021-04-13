Grassi Investment Management Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Polaris by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,927,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 428.58 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $142.13.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.