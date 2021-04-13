Grassi Investment Management Makes New $433,000 Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Macerich by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Macerich by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 239,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,847,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 764,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 158,606 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 41,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

