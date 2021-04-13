Grassi Investment Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 78.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,193 shares of company stock worth $2,129,064. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

