Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,680,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,519,848.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,113,100 shares of company stock worth $3,104,328. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.