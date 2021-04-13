Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Shares of Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on GROUF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

