GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Financial Survey

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Proofpoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Proofpoint -15.46% -6.63% -1.63%

43.4% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Proofpoint shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Proofpoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GoodRx and Proofpoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 Proofpoint 0 3 15 0 2.83

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $52.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.93%. Proofpoint has a consensus target price of $142.35, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Proofpoint.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and Proofpoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 41.02 $66.05 million N/A N/A Proofpoint $888.19 million 8.51 -$130.26 million ($0.72) -182.96

GoodRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Proofpoint.

Summary

GoodRx beats Proofpoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

