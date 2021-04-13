Goodfood Market’s (FOOD) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOOD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.86.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$8.36 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$3.25 and a 52-week high of C$14.72. The company has a market cap of C$607.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.05.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.