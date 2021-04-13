Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 30,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JUST opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

