Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 259,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.