Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,999 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Global Net Lease worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE:GNL opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.