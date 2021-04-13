Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Financial Review

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Trident Acquisitions alerts:

Trident Acquisitions has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions N/A -11.08% -0.78% Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trident Acquisitions and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.35 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Trident Acquisitions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.9% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Trident Acquisitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trident Acquisitions and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Trident Acquisitions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.