Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Up 1,019.0% in March

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, an increase of 1,019.0% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GAHC traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 28,554,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,679,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. Global Arena has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Global Arena Company Profile

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

