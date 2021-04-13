GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in March

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 718,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of GigaMedia worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. GigaMedia has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.13.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

