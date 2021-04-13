George Leslie Brack Sells 200,000 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.62. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.43.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

