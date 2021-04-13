Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock worth $4,206,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

