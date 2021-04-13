General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The auto industry is battling semiconductor supply deficit and General Motors is not immune to it. Chip crunch has forced the firm to temporarily suspend operations at various factories. In fact, General Motors has already warned that 2021 pretax profits might take a $1.5-$2 billion hit, thanks to the shortfall of microchip. Moreover, high product launch costs, R&D expenses and capital expenditure are anticipated to dent margins. Capex for 2021 is anticipated between $9 billion and $10 billion, implying a significant uptick from $5.2 billion recorded in 2020. On a discouraging note, the firm envisions 2021 adjusted automotive free cash flow in the band of $1-$2 billion, indicating a decline from $2.6 billion in 2020. Further, high debt to capitalization of the firm restricts financial flexibility. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GM. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.