General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.60 Billion

Analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce $17.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 billion. General Electric posted sales of $20.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $79.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.33 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.43 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $714,522,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $82,781,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.48. 1,354,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

