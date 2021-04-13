Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $200.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $171.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.