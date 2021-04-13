Gateway Advisory LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gateway Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

RSP opened at $145.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $145.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

