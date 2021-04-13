Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 390 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,530,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.