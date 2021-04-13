Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Gates Industrial by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

