GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,602 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

