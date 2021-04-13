Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 4,795.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

GRTX opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

