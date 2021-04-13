Galapagos’ (GLPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.08.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $77.39 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.
