Galapagos’ (GLPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.08.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $77.39 on Monday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $233.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis.

