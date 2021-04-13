Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.96.
About Gafisa
