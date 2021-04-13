Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.96.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

