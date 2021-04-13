Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).
