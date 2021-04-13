Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (LON:GMP) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 7.40 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.14. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10).

Get Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust alerts:

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.