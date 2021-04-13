FY2025 EPS Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Cormark raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.98.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CVE GBR opened at C$15.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.68. The stock has a market cap of C$892.68 million and a P/E ratio of -85.27. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.66 and a 12-month high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.